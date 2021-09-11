 Skip to main content
Southern Regional 21, Jackson Memorial 20
Nate Committee and Jaiden Brown

Nate Committee, left, had two tackles for a loss, and Jaiden Brown rushed for 113 yards and four touchdowns in Southern Regional’s season-opening 41-0 win over Toms River East on Saturday afternoon in Stafford Township.

Jaiden Brown rushed for 139 yards and a TD as the rams improved to 2-0.

Brown scored the winning points on a 66-yard run in the third quarter.

Southern quarterback Nolan Schubiger completed 9 of 14 passes for 100 yards and a TD. Nate Committee rushed nine times for 52 yards and a TD and also caught a TD pass for the Rams.

Brown and Committee also starred on defense with eight and seven tackles, respectively.

Andy Falletta intercepted a pass and Kyle Caufield recovered a fumble for Southern.

Southern;7 7 7 0-21

Jackson:0 14 0 6-20

FIRST QUARTER

SR-Committee 10 pass from Schubiger (Anthony kick)

SECOND QUARTER

SR-Committee 30 run (Anthony kick)

THIRD QUARTER

SR-Brown 66 run (Anthony kick)

