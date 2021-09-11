Southern Regional 21, Jackson Memorial 20

Jaiden Brown rushed for 139 yards and a TD as the rams improved to 2-0.
Brown scored the winning points on a 66-yard run in the third quarter.
Southern quarterback Nolan Schubiger completed 9 of 14 passes for 100 yards and a TD. Nate Committee rushed nine times for 52 yards and a TD and also caught a TD pass for the Rams.
Brown and Committee also starred on defense with eight and seven tackles, respectively.
Andy Falletta intercepted a pass and Kyle Caufield recovered a fumble for Southern.
Southern;7 7 7 0-21
Jackson:0 14 0 6-20
FIRST QUARTER
SR-Committee 10 pass from Schubiger (Anthony kick)
SECOND QUARTER
SR-Committee 30 run (Anthony kick)
THIRD QUARTER
SR-Brown 66 run (Anthony kick)
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com