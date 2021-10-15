Southern Regional 17, Central Regional 14

The Rams' defense dominated much of the final three quarters and handed Central (6-1) its first loss of the season. Southern improved to 4-2, greatly improving its playoff chances in South Jersey Group V.
The Rams opened the scoring with 7:57 left in the first. Following a turnover, Jaiden Brown scored on a 2-yard run to make it 6-0. Brown's second TD of the game came with 2 seconds left in the half to make it 14-7 Rams. Jaden Anthony tacked on a 23-yard field goal in the fourth.
Brown ran 24 times for 135 yards.
Southern;6 8 0 3—17
Central;0 7 0 0 7—14
FIRST QUARTER
SR—Brown 2 run (kick failed)
SECOND QUARTER
CR—Rappola 6 pass from Sisler (kick)
SR—Brown 2 run (Arthur from Schubiger)
FOURTH QUARTER
SR—Anthony 23 field goal
CR—Gumbrech 3 run (kick)
Records—Southern 4-2, Central 6-1.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo