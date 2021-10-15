Southern Regional 17, Central Regional 14

The Rams' defense dominated much of the final three quarters and handed Central (6-1) its first loss of the season. Southern improved to 4-2, greatly improving its playoff chances in South Jersey Group V.

The Rams opened the scoring with 7:57 left in the first. Following a turnover, Jaiden Brown scored on a 2-yard run to make it 6-0. Brown's second TD of the game came with 2 seconds left in the half to make it 14-7 Rams. Jaden Anthony tacked on a 23-yard field goal in the fourth.