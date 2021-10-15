 Skip to main content
Southern Regional 17, Central Regional 14 - FINAL
The Rams' defense dominated much of the final three quarters and handed Central (6-1) its first loss of the season. Southern improved to 4-2, greatly improving its playoff chances in South Jersey Group V.

The Rams opened the scoring with 7:57 left in the first. Following a turnover, Jaiden Brown scored on a 2-yard run to make it 6-0. Brown's second TD of the game came with 2 seconds left in the half to make it 14-7 Rams. Jaden Anthony tacked on a 23-yard field goal in the fourth.

Southern;6 8 0 3—17

Central;0 7 0 0 7—14

FIRST QUARTER

SR—Brown 2 run (kick failed)

SECOND QUARTER

CR—Rappola 6 pass from Sisler (kick)

SR—Brown 2 run (Arthur from Schubiger)

FOURTH QUARTER

SR—Anthony 23 field goal

CR—Gumbrech 3 run (kick)

Records—Southern 4-2, Central 6-1.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

