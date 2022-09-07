 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Southern Regional (1-0) at Toms River North (2-0) 7 p.m. Friday

Southern opened two weeks ago with a 28-0 win over West Windsor-Plainsboro South. Rams quarterback Andy Falletta threw for 40 yards and a TD and ran for 92 yards and a score. Toms River North is ranked No. 2 in The Elite 11. TRN junior quarterback Micah Ford has run for 424 yards and seven TDs.

