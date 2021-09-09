 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Southern Regional (1-0) at Jackson Memorial (0-1)
0 comments

Southern Regional (1-0) at Jackson Memorial (0-1)

Southern Regional (1-0) at Jackson Memorial (0-1)

7 p.m. Friday

These schools were once Thanksgiving rivals. Rams running back Jaiden Brown ran for 127 yards and four TDs in a 41-0 win over Toms River East. Jackson opened with a 20-19 loss to Freehold Borough.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News