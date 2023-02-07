The unbeaten Southern Regional High School girls swimming team beat visiting Washington Township 96-74 Tuesday in a South Jersey Public A first-round meet at the St. Francis Aquatic Center.

Francesca Fields won the 100-yard butterfly and the 100 breaststroke for the sixth-seeded Rams (10-0). She also led off the winning 200 freestyle relay team.

Southern’s Sevanah Oravets was first in the 50 freestyle, and Shae Centanni captured the 100 free. Both also were part of the winning 200 free relay, along with Summer Watson and Fields.

Washington Township took first place in six races, including the first three. Casey Morgan had two individual and two relay wins for seventh-seeded Washington Township (5-3).

Results

Girls swimming

S.J. Group A first round

(6) Southern Reg. 96, (7) Washington Twp. 74

At St. Francis Aquatic Center, yards

200 Medley Relay: W (Casey Morgan, Kacie Gadzinski, Gabriella Heitz, Giovanna Castellan) 1:55.55

200 Freestyle: Casey Morgan WT 2:03.64

200 IM: Kacie Gadzinski WT 2:19.88

50 Freestyle: Sevanah Oravets S 25.90

100 Butterfly: Francesca Fields S 1:02.20

100 Freestyle: Shae Centanni S 58.06

500 Freestyle: Gadzinski W 5:44.86

200 Freestyle Relay: S (Fields, Summer Watson, Centanni, Sevanah Oravets) 1:47.18

100 Backstroke: Morgan W 1:00.89

100 Breaststroke: Fields S 1:12.82

400 Freestyle Relay: W (Gabriella Heitz, Delaney Poppa, Talia Watson, Morgan) 4:03.22

Records: Southern 10-0; Washington Twp. 5-3

Note: The Rams travel to third-seeded Egg Harbor Township in the quarterfinals Friday.

Boys swimming

S.J. Group C first round

(6) Pitman 88, (7) Barnegat 78

200 Medley Relay: B Ryan Grant, Christopher Schumann, Tyler Finkle, Christopher Deleeuw) 1:55.08

200 Freestyle: Deleeuw B 2:04.08

200 IM: Grant B 2:27.06

50 Freestyle: Ben Newcomb P 23.76

100 Butterfly: Finkle B 1:01.56

100 Freestyle: Newcomb P 53.92

500 Freestyle: Deleeuw B 5:42.16

200 Freestyle Relay: P (Cole Kelly, Natalie Jarvis, Logan Sharpnack, Aidan James) 1:59.15

100 Backstroke: Grant B 1:07.97

100 Breaststroke: Schumann B 1:09.62

400 Freestyle Relay: B (Finkle, Grant, Schumann, Deleeuw) 3:45.93

Records: Pitman 6-1; Barnegat 4-6.

Note: Pitman travels to third-seeded Oakcrest in the quarterfinals Friday.

Wrestling

Mainland Reg. 42, St. Joseph 15

106: Michael Borini M by forfeit

113: Double forfeit

120: Double forfeit

126: Angelica Oviedo-Ramos M p. Brougan Heilig (1:52)

132: Anthony Marinelli M by forfeit

138: Douglas Farinaccio SJ p. Nikko Carfagno (12-7)

144: Yeshua Martinez M p. Colin Steiner (1:57)

150: Tyler Waters M by forfeit

157: Nicholas Melchiore SJ p. Vincent Hoag (4:51)

165: David Goodwin SJ p. James Barrett (1:45)

175: Gary Williams M by forfeit

190: Aaron Thompson M p. Gavin Steiner (2:44)

215: Double forfeit

285: Double forfeit