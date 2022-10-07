Southern Reg. 27, Central Reg. 14 — FINAL

Mike Zacena scored TDs in each of the first and second quarters to give the Rams (3-3) a 13-0 lead. Andy Falletta threw an 8-yard TD pass to Xander Murray. Zacena tacked on a 53-yard score in the third. Central fell to 0-6.
Central;0 0 0 14—0
Southern;7 13 7 0—0
FIRST QUARTER
SR—Zacena 5 run (kick)
SECOND QUARTER
SR—Zacena 6 run (kick failed)
SR—Murray 8 pass from Falletta (kick)
THIRD QUARTER
SR—Zacena 53 run (kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
CR—Touchdown (kick)
CR—Touchdown (kick)
Records—Central 0-6, Southern 3-3
