Southern reaches Shore volleyball semis: Roundup

The Southern Regional High School boys volleyball team beat Jackson Liberty 2-0 Monday in the Shore Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

The set scores were 25-18 and 25-11.

The second-seeded Rams improved to 22-1 and seventh-seeded Jackson Liberty fell to 13-5.

Tommy Deakyne led Southern with nine kills and had three service points. Ethan Case had 10 digs, Dylan Lockwood contributed 20 assists, and Lucas Kean added six kills and four digs.

Regular season

Pinelands Reg. 2, Barnegat 0: Abdullah Elsayad had six kills for host Pinelands (10-8) and added seven digs and seven service points.

Brogan Duelly had five kills and 10 digs, and Aaron Johnson had 13 assists. Barnegat fell to 5-10.

Girls lacrosse

Holy Spirit 17, Highland Reg. 6: Hannah Watson led the visiting Spartans (6-7) with five goals and four assists, and Emma Watson had four goals.

Leah Corkhill added three goals and two assists. Piper Martin had six saves for the win.

Highland dropped to 1-10.