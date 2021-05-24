 Skip to main content
Southern reaches Shore volleyball semis: Roundup
High school roundup

Southern reaches Shore volleyball semis: Roundup

The Southern Regional High School boys volleyball team beat Jackson Liberty 2-0 Monday in the Shore Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

The set scores were 25-18 and 25-11.

The second-seeded Rams improved to 22-1 and seventh-seeded Jackson Liberty fell to 13-5.

Tommy Deakyne led Southern with nine kills and had three service points. Ethan Case had 10 digs, Dylan Lockwood contributed 20 assists, and Lucas Kean added six kills and four digs.

Regular season

Pinelands Reg. 2, Barnegat 0: Abdullah Elsayad had six kills for host Pinelands (10-8) and added seven digs and seven service points.

Brogan Duelly had five kills and 10 digs, and Aaron Johnson had 13 assists. Barnegat fell to 5-10.

Girls lacrosse

Holy Spirit 17, Highland Reg. 6: Hannah Watson led the visiting Spartans (6-7) with five goals and four assists, and Emma Watson had four goals.

Leah Corkhill added three goals and two assists. Piper Martin had six saves for the win.

Highland dropped to 1-10.

Boys lacrosse

Oakcrest 9, Egg Harbor Twp 5: Michael O'Brien scored four goals for visiting Oakcrest (10-1), and Ryan Liberty added two goals and four assists. Owen Haugen made 12 saves for the win.

RJ Matthews scored three goals for EHT (7-5).

Softball

Middle Township 4, Cumberland Reg. 2: Middle pitcher Charlotte Selover gave up four hits, walked three and struck out seven to earn the win.

Morgan Adams, Sarah Hughes and Sayde Nichols each had two hits for the visiting Panthers (7-13).

Abigail Pino had a hit and an RBI for Cumberland (1-13).

Atlantic Christian 14, Glassboro 3: Evangelina Kim went 3 for 4 with a double and a grand slam for host Atlantic Christian (12-4).

The Cougars won in the fifth inning on the 10-run rule.

Shelby Einwechter was 3 for 4 with a double, Ali Lushina went 3 for 3 and Sydney Pearson was 2 for 3. Winning pitcher Paige Noble struck out three and hit a double.

 

 TENNIS

S.J. Group II first round

(4) Cumberland Reg. 5, (13) Sterling 0

Singles: Samuel Falk d. Cole Doms 6-0, 6-0; Aidan Kennedy d. Joe Nguyen 6-2, 6-0; Bobby Thompson d. Jason Yang 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Liam Quick-Perry Stanger d. John Halwood-Nevon Ganskopp 6-0, 6-0; Connor Shoemaker-Dev Patel d. Ben Oteri-Connor Strauss 6-1, 6-0.

Records: S 0-13; CR 13-2.

(7) Seneca 5, (10) Barnegat 0

Singles: Landon Wall d. Bobby Kaciban 6-0, 6-0; Ben Yaroch d. Richard Lynch 6-0, 6-0; Vince Abato won by forfeit.

Doubles: Chris Minervini-Dan Errigo d. Aiden Birch-Anthony Idone 6-2, 6-0; Jarret Holland-Jackson Bauer d. Pat Sample-Phil Lopicollo 6-0, 6-4.

Records: B 4-13; S 6-8.

S.J. Group III first round

(7) Absegami 5, (10) Central Reg. 0

Singles: Austin Snyder d. Luke Tallman 6-0, 6-0; Akash Patel d. Will Smith 6-2, 6-2; Manav Dasondi d. Alex Primost 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 10-6.

Doubles: Dario Gosevski-Phu Bach d. Julius LaRocca-Alexander Giaretta 1-6, 6-1, 6-3; Colin Morrissey-Darshan Surti d. Brody Best-Dan Mariano 6-2, 6-3.

Records: CR 2-12; A 9-4.

S.J. Group IV first round

(5) Millville 5, (12 Vineland 0

Singles: Jacob Lewis d. Mark Baranovsky 6-0, 6-0; Andrew Crain d. Shivam Thakur 6-0, 6-1; Nicolas Meehan d. Rodrick Zapanta 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles: Russell Corson-Matthew Sooy d. Austin Bushman-Gregory Burgess 6-3, 6-4; Shawn McCarthy-Parker Swift d. Rohan Patel-Michael Cagno 6-1, 6-3.

Records: V 4-10; M 13-2.

(7) Lenape 5, (10) Southern Reg. 0

Singles: Milan Karajovic d. Logan Van Liew 6-0, 6-0; Ethan Kaligis d. Angelo Palombini 6-2, 6-0; Edrees Zeweri d. Ryan Leavitt 6-0, 6-3.

Doubles: Robbi Christ-Andrew Melohis d. Sean Kahl-Simon Schriever 6-2, 6-2; Deen Kasuba-Quin Anderson d. Bryan Kahl-Dan Materazzi 6-3, 6-1.

Records: S 7-2; L 9-5.

