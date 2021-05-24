Southern reaches Shore volleyball semis: Roundup

The Southern Regional High School boys volleyball team beat Jackson Liberty 2-0 Monday in the Shore Conference Tournament quarterfinals.
The set scores were 25-18 and 25-11.
The second-seeded Rams improved to 22-1 and seventh-seeded Jackson Liberty fell to 13-5.
Tommy Deakyne led Southern with nine kills and had three service points. Ethan Case had 10 digs, Dylan Lockwood contributed 20 assists, and Lucas Kean added six kills and four digs.
Regular season
Pinelands Reg. 2, Barnegat 0: Abdullah Elsayad had six kills for host Pinelands (10-8) and added seven digs and seven service points.
Brogan Duelly had five kills and 10 digs, and Aaron Johnson had 13 assists. Barnegat fell to 5-10.
Girls lacrosse
Holy Spirit 17, Highland Reg. 6: Hannah Watson led the visiting Spartans (6-7) with five goals and four assists, and Emma Watson had four goals.
Leah Corkhill added three goals and two assists. Piper Martin had six saves for the win.
Highland dropped to 1-10.
Boys lacrosse
Oakcrest 9, Egg Harbor Twp 5: Michael O'Brien scored four goals for visiting Oakcrest (10-1), and Ryan Liberty added two goals and four assists. Owen Haugen made 12 saves for the win.
RJ Matthews scored three goals for EHT (7-5).
Softball
Middle Township 4, Cumberland Reg. 2: Middle pitcher Charlotte Selover gave up four hits, walked three and struck out seven to earn the win.
Morgan Adams, Sarah Hughes and Sayde Nichols each had two hits for the visiting Panthers (7-13).
Abigail Pino had a hit and an RBI for Cumberland (1-13).
Atlantic Christian 14, Glassboro 3: Evangelina Kim went 3 for 4 with a double and a grand slam for host Atlantic Christian (12-4).
The Cougars won in the fifth inning on the 10-run rule.
Shelby Einwechter was 3 for 4 with a double, Ali Lushina went 3 for 3 and Sydney Pearson was 2 for 3. Winning pitcher Paige Noble struck out three and hit a double.
