Barnegat - 3-Year (Vote for 3)

Robert Geddes “The Brighter Future”

Doreen Continanza “The Brighter Future”

Justin Deemer “The Brighter Future”

George Fedorczyk Jr. “Progress for Education”

Christopher Sharpe “The Next Voice”

Alicia Bivins “The Next Voice”

Sandra Churney “The Next Voice”

Beach Haven - Southern Regional - 3-Year (Vote for 1)

Stuart D. Snyder

Beach Haven - 3-Year (Vote for 2)

Meredith L. O’Donnell

Jennifer Tomlinson

Eagleswood Township - 3-Year (Vote for 2)

Steven Halford

Isabella Pharo “Keeping Children First”

Little Egg Harbor Township - Pinelands Regional - 3-Year (Vote for 2)

Christie Palladino

Maddalena Schemichen “For The Kids”

Laura Erber

Raymond W. Bartlett

Little Egg Harbor Township - 3-Year (Vote for 1)

Lisa Semler “Kids Come First”

Danielle Kelly

Long Beach Township - LBI Consolidated - 3-Year (Vote for 1)

Georgene M. Hartmann “Children Our Future”

Danielle R.W. Hagler “Engage Communicate Deliver”

Ship Bottom - LBI Consolidated - 3-Year (Vote for 1)

Marci Bleam “Putting Kids First”

Stephanie Chung

Stafford - Southern Regional - 3-Year (Vote for 2)

Thomas W. Serpico

Heather Tatur

Stafford Township - 3-Year (Vote for 3)

Christopher Fritz “Community Together Wins”

Deborah M. Lyons “Community Together Wins”

Gerald Simonelli “Community Together Wins”

James Curcio “Accountability And Transparency”

Patricia Formica “Accountability And Transparency”

Gregory Guido “Accountability And Transparency”

Kenneth Budinski

Stafford Township - 1-Year Unexpired (Vote for 1)

Erin Sharkey “Community Together Wins”

Surf City - LBI Consolidated - 3-Year (Vote for 1)

Kelly Linkewich “Engage, Convey, Achieve”

Tuckerton - Pinelands Regional - 3-Year (Vote for 1)

Kim Hanadel “Great Public Education”

Randall Moody “It’s About Tomorrow”

Tuckerton - 3-Year (Vote for 2)

David Colapietro

No Petition Filed

Contact: 609-272-7251

CLowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Tags

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

Load comments