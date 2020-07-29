Barnegat - 3-Year (Vote for 3)
Robert Geddes “The Brighter Future”
Doreen Continanza “The Brighter Future”
Justin Deemer “The Brighter Future”
George Fedorczyk Jr. “Progress for Education”
Christopher Sharpe “The Next Voice”
Alicia Bivins “The Next Voice”
Sandra Churney “The Next Voice”
Beach Haven - Southern Regional - 3-Year (Vote for 1)
Stuart D. Snyder
Beach Haven - 3-Year (Vote for 2)
Meredith L. O’Donnell
Jennifer Tomlinson
Eagleswood Township - 3-Year (Vote for 2)
Steven Halford
Isabella Pharo “Keeping Children First”
Little Egg Harbor Township - Pinelands Regional - 3-Year (Vote for 2)
Christie Palladino
Maddalena Schemichen “For The Kids”
Laura Erber
Raymond W. Bartlett
Little Egg Harbor Township - 3-Year (Vote for 1)
Lisa Semler “Kids Come First”
Danielle Kelly
Long Beach Township - LBI Consolidated - 3-Year (Vote for 1)
Georgene M. Hartmann “Children Our Future”
Danielle R.W. Hagler “Engage Communicate Deliver”
Ship Bottom - LBI Consolidated - 3-Year (Vote for 1)
Marci Bleam “Putting Kids First”
Stephanie Chung
Stafford - Southern Regional - 3-Year (Vote for 2)
Thomas W. Serpico
Heather Tatur
Stafford Township - 3-Year (Vote for 3)
Christopher Fritz “Community Together Wins”
Deborah M. Lyons “Community Together Wins”
Gerald Simonelli “Community Together Wins”
James Curcio “Accountability And Transparency”
Patricia Formica “Accountability And Transparency”
Gregory Guido “Accountability And Transparency”
Kenneth Budinski
Stafford Township - 1-Year Unexpired (Vote for 1)
Erin Sharkey “Community Together Wins”
Surf City - LBI Consolidated - 3-Year (Vote for 1)
Kelly Linkewich “Engage, Convey, Achieve”
Tuckerton - Pinelands Regional - 3-Year (Vote for 1)
Kim Hanadel “Great Public Education”
Randall Moody “It’s About Tomorrow”
Tuckerton - 3-Year (Vote for 2)
David Colapietro
No Petition Filed
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.