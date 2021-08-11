Southern grad Mike Gesicki returns to Dolphins from COVID list

Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki was back at practice on Wednesday after being activated off the reserve/COVID list on Tuesday.

“It feels good,” Gesicki said after participating in drills and getting some reps against the Bears defense in the joint setting. “Happy to be back, just being back around the guys, getting out there, competing. Good day, and just happy to go out and play some football.”

Initially placed on the COVID list on Aug. 1, Gesicki, a 2014 Southern Regional High School graduate and former Press Athlete of the Year, said he stayed in his apartment, rode his stationary bike and lifted dumbbells.

“I felt good, he said. “Kind of surprised myself, how I felt. Ready to roll, went out there, kind of got the cobwebs off, made a few plays.

“It beats the heat down in Miami (returning in Chicago), especially after not doing anything for 10 days. It was good to just go out there, get sweating.”

Gesicki’s 703 receiving yards in 2020 were second-most by a tight end in Dolphins history and ranked fourth among NFL tight ends that season. He had 53 receptions and six receiving touchdowns, all career highs for the fourth-year pro out of Penn State.