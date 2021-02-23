 Skip to main content
Southern downs Toms River East
Southern downs Toms River East

The Southern Regional High School boys basketball team improved to 9-1 with a 62-38 win over Toms River East on Tuesday night.

Jay Silva and Nick Devane each scored 13 for Southern. Jake Barbierri grabbed 10 rebounds. Jaden Anthony contributed nine points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Toms River East 5 7 7 19 – 38

Southern Regional 12 13 25 12 – 62

TRE: Kless 2, Sefick 4, Wilson 3, Mathus 7, Monica 2, Russell 10, McKelvey 6

SR: Anthony 9, Desiderio 9, Infurna 7, Barbierri 2, Devane 13, paul 9, Silva 13

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
