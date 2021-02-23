Southern downs Toms River East

The Southern Regional High School boys basketball team improved to 9-1 with a 62-38 win over Toms River East on Tuesday night.
Jay Silva and Nick Devane each scored 13 for Southern. Jake Barbierri grabbed 10 rebounds. Jaden Anthony contributed nine points, eight rebounds and seven assists.
Toms River East 5 7 7 19 – 38
Southern Regional 12 13 25 12 – 62
TRE: Kless 2, Sefick 4, Wilson 3, Mathus 7, Monica 2, Russell 10, McKelvey 6
SR: Anthony 9, Desiderio 9, Infurna 7, Barbierri 2, Devane 13, paul 9, Silva 13
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
