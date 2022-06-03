Southern boys volleyball wins S.J. title

The unbeaten Southern Regional High School boys volleyball team beat visiting Eastern Regional 2-0 on Friday to win the South Jersey championship.
Southern won it with set scores of 25-10 and 25-18.
The top-seeded Rams (32-0) are ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. Eastern, third-seeded and ranked No. 3, dropped to 18-5.
Southern advanced to play Fair Lawn (the North I champion) in a state semifinal at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at South Brunswick High School. The state championship match will be played at 5 p.m. Thursday at the same site.
“We played really well. We got off to a great start, and I never felt like we were threatened,” said Southern coach Eric Maxwell.
Lucas Kean topped Southern with 17 kills and had two aces. Angelo Addiego had 27 assists and eight service points, and Landon Davis added three digs, nine service points and three aces. Gavin Bates and Nick DiMaria had four and three kills, respectively, and Caden Schubiger contributed three digs, nine service points and two aces. Finn Olcott had 10 digs and Nick Piserchia added six digs.