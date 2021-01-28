Southern boys end TRN winning streak

Luke Inferna scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the Southern Regional boys basketball team beat Toms River North 54-44.
It was Tom River North’s first loss to an A South team since Southern beat the Mariners in February of 2015.
Jaden Anthony added 10 points for the winners, while Jay Silva contributed eight points and six rebounds.
Toms River North 7 13 12 12 – 44
Southern Regional 9 13 17 15 – 54
TRN – Deitsch 7, Brown 7, Baker 2, Kazanowsky 10, Emnace 8, Bowens 2, Riley 7
SR – Anthony 10, Infurna 15, Barbierri 9, Devane 6, Schubiger 3, Silva 8
