Southern 57, Toms River North 55

Nolan Schubiger sank a running layup with two seconds left to give the Rams the win. Nick Devane scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Rams (3-5).
Southern 13 16 16 12 – 57
Toms River North 6 21 14 14 - 55
SR- Devane 14, Anthony 11, N. Schubiger 8, C. Schubiger 5, DiPietro 5, Menegus 12
TRN-Emnace 14, Baker 9, Ford 1, Mitchell 13, Pruitt 9, Hyde 5, Bozicev 2, Council 2
