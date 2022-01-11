 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Southern 57, Toms River North 55
Southern 57, Toms River North 55

Nolan Schubiger sank a running layup with two seconds left to give the Rams the win. Nick Devane scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Rams (3-5).

Southern 13 16 16 12 – 57

Toms River North 6 21 14 14 - 55

SR- Devane 14, Anthony 11, N. Schubiger 8, C. Schubiger 5, DiPietro 5, Menegus 12

TRN-Emnace 14, Baker 9, Ford 1, Mitchell 13, Pruitt 9, Hyde 5, Bozicev 2, Council 2

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
