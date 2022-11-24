 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Southeastern NJ's Thanksgiving climatology shows plenty of warm, cold over time

Thanksgiving 2022 will be mild, dry and quiet, nearly on par with the climatology of South Jersey for the date.

2022 thanksgiving climatology

The 2022 Thanksgiving climatology for Atlantic City International Airport in Egg Harbor Township. Note that this takes into account all Nov. 24 days on record, not the actual holiday itself, which varies throughout the years. 

Nov. 24 has historically seen an average high temperature of 54 degrees and a morning low of 34 degrees inland at Atlantic City International Airport. At the shore those numbers are 52 and 41, respectively. 

High temperatures this Thanksgiving will be in the mid to upper 50s. Morning lows will be in the upper 20s inland, with mid-30s at the coast. 

Both are fairly typical for this time of the year. 

Nov. 24 has been dry 66% of the time, and 2022 will add to that, with no rain expected.

And, if you've been dreaming of a white Thanksgiving, you're usually doing just that, dreaming. Less than 5% of Thanksgivings have seen measurable snow on the ground. 

