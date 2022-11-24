Southeastern NJ's Thanksgiving climatology shows plenty of warm, cold over time

Thanksgiving 2022 will be mild, dry and quiet, nearly on par with the climatology of South Jersey for the date.
The 2022 Thanksgiving climatology for Atlantic City International Airport in Egg Harbor Township. Note that this takes into account all Nov. 24 days on record, not the actual holiday itself, which varies throughout the years.
Joe Martucci
Nov. 24 has historically seen an average high temperature of 54 degrees and a morning low of 34 degrees inland at Atlantic City International Airport. At the shore those numbers are 52 and 41, respectively.
High temperatures this Thanksgiving will be in the mid to upper 50s. Morning lows will be in the upper 20s inland, with mid-30s at the coast.
Both are fairly typical for this time of the year.
Nov. 24 has been dry 66% of the time, and 2022 will add to that, with no rain expected.
And, if you've been dreaming of a white Thanksgiving, you're usually doing just that, dreaming. Less than 5% of Thanksgivings have seen measurable snow on the ground.
GALLERY: Thanksgiving meals for seniors in Pleasantville
On November 23, 2022, in Pleasantville, Chef Andre Murphy from the organization Healing for the Soul, distributes with his team 455 Thanksgiving meals at senior housing communities in Pleasantville and Atlantic City.
On November 23, 2022, in Pleasantville, Chef Andre Murphy from the organization Healing for the Soul, distributes with his team 455 Thanksgiving meals at senior housing communities in Pleasantville and Atlantic City. Working the food line (l-r) Tiffany Lawrence, Chef Murphy, Chef Al Bam Lewis, and Robert.
On November 23, 2022, in Pleasantville, Chef Andre Murphy from the organization Healing for the Soul, distributes with his team 455 Thanksgiving meals at senior housing communities in Pleasantville and Atlantic City. (center) Volunteer Jamillia Lawrence, from Violet Mayes Hair Salon, took a break from serving to get in on the dance party after the food service was over.
On November 23, 2022, in Pleasantville, Chef Andre Murphy from the organization Healing for the Soul, distributes with his team 455 Thanksgiving meals at senior housing communities in Pleasantville and Atlantic City. Working the food line (l-r) Tiffany Lawrence, Rob Croson, and Chef Al Bam Lewis.
On November 23, 2022, in Pleasantville, Chef Andre Murphy from the organization Healing for the Soul, distributes with his team 455 Thanksgiving meals at senior housing communities in Pleasantville and Atlantic City. Service Coordinator for St.Peter's, Hilson Casco.
On November 23, 2022, in Pleasantville, Chef Andre Murphy from the organization Healing for the Soul, distributes with his team 455 Thanksgiving meals at senior housing communities in Pleasantville and Atlantic City. (l-r) Residents Wayne Thomas, Mary Rose and Bob Neville enjoying their turkey plates and pumpkin pie.
On November 23, 2022, in Pleasantville, Chef Andre Murphy from the organization Healing for the Soul, distributes with his team 455 Thanksgiving meals at senior housing communities in Pleasantville and Atlantic City. (l-r)Residents Rita Macera and Maria Chavez
On November 23, 2022, in Pleasantville, Chef Andre Murphy from the organization Healing for the Soul, distributes with his team 455 Thanksgiving meals at senior housing communities in Pleasantville and Atlantic City. (l-r) Nona Jenkins and Carol Woods, enjoying the meals.
On November 23, 2022, in Pleasantville, Chef Andre Murphy from the organization Healing for the Soul, distributes with his team 455 Thanksgiving meals at senior housing communities in Pleasantville and Atlantic City. Working the food line (l-r) Tiffany Lawrence and Chef Al Bam Lewis plating to-go containers..
On November 23, 2022, in Pleasantville, Chef Andre Murphy from the organization Healing for the Soul, distributes with his team 455 Thanksgiving meals at senior housing communities in Pleasantville and Atlantic City. (l-r) Mayor Judy Ward speaking with Resident Rita Macera.
On November 23, 2022, in Pleasantville, Chef Andre Murphy from the organization Healing for the Soul, distributes with his team 455 Thanksgiving meals at senior housing communities in Pleasantville and Atlantic City. Resident Rosa Carrasquillo takes one of the many leftover to-go containers after the food service was eneded.
Pleasantville senior housing resident Rosa Carrasquillo dances with her neighbors after the food service ended Wednesday.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
