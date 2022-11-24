Southeastern NJ's Thanksgiving climatology shows plenty of warm, cold over time

Thanksgiving 2022 will be mild, dry and quiet, nearly on par with the climatology of South Jersey for the date.

Nov. 24 has historically seen an average high temperature of 54 degrees and a morning low of 34 degrees inland at Atlantic City International Airport. At the shore those numbers are 52 and 41, respectively.

High temperatures this Thanksgiving will be in the mid to upper 50s. Morning lows will be in the upper 20s inland, with mid-30s at the coast.

Both are fairly typical for this time of the year.

Nov. 24 has been dry 66% of the time, and 2022 will add to that, with no rain expected.

And, if you've been dreaming of a white Thanksgiving, you're usually doing just that, dreaming. Less than 5% of Thanksgivings have seen measurable snow on the ground.