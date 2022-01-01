A wide range of development projects will continue being constructed this year in that will benefit either South Jersey residents or visitors when they are completed.

The construction of the different facilities encompass everything from a new firehouse for Cape May firefighters to a three-story, nearly 70,000-square-foot medical facility in Atlantic City that is expected to improve health outcomes.

These dozen development projects are a sign that the South Jersey economy is improving during the COVID-19 pandemic, and they do not include proposals that have made it through the approval process that have not started construction yet.

The top-12 South Jersey development projects for 2022 are as follows:

AtlantiCare is building a $38.3 million Medical Arts Pavilion to enhance and expand its Women and Children's Services, Federally Qualified Health Center, Dialysis, Medical Education Program, and other programs and services that address community health and wellness issues / needs including disparities in healthcare in Atlantic City.

ShopRite is building a 44,000-square-foot, $18.5 million supermarket, the first in 15 years in Atlantic City, on a property that now serves as a parking lot on Baltic Avenue, close to both the Atlantic City Convention Center and Tanger Outlets The Walk.

Stockton University is building a new student Residence Hall in the University District, at the site of the Eldredge Building at Atlantic and South Providence avenues, across from O'Donnell Memorial Park and near the Atlantic City Campus.

A 1,700-square-foot Wind Training Center is going up on what is now a parking lot at Atlantic Cape Community College's Worthington campus at 1535 Bacharach Blvd. in Atlantic City.

Arbor Village, an assisted-living facility to be built adjacent to the Historic Smithville shopping center at Route 9 and Moss Mill Road in Galloway Township, will have 130 rooms spread out over more than 112,700-square-feet.

Nantucket at Galloway, at 302 W. White Horse Pike in Galloway, will result in more than 32,000 feet of restaurant and retail space on 100 acres of vacant land that surrounds a CVS. Site work started over the summer. This project has been in development for at least four years.

The substructure and decking at Playland's Castaway Cove amusement park at 1020 Boardwalk in Ocean City is under construction. Reconstruction of the building that was destroyed in a fire last winter will follow.

The Residences On Pacific, located at 3601-3611 Pacific Ave. in Wildwood, will be a four-story, mixed-use, high-rise building, which will contain three units of commercial space on the ground floor and 74 residential units for international students to live in when they come to the city to work.

A Wildwood Boardwalk refurbishment started in November on a three-block section beginning at Maple Avenue. Eventually, 20 of the Boardwalk's 26 blocks will be refurbished, a process that could take five years.

The $5.13 million new Cape May firehouse, with fresh living quarters, is being built on Franklin Street. Duall Building Restoration Inc. of Mount Laurel is building the facility.

Innovations Foods has started to build a $45 million processing and packaging facility at 4 Gorton Road in Millville. Hiring for the new facility begins in the second quarter of 2022. The plant is expected to be operational in the fourth quarter of 2022.

M & O Freezer is adding 222,186 square feet of buildings to more than double the warehouse capacity at the company's 1200 N. Mill Road facility in Vineland through a two-phase expansion.

