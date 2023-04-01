South Jersey was placed in a level three of five risk for severe weather Saturday evening, a one level increase from earlier in the day. The level three, enhanced risk, only happens once or twice a year in New Jersey, on average. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more on the increase and explains what the "5%" tornado threat means.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.