South Jersey's rowing culture a 'natural fit' for indoor rowing championships

ATLANTIC CITY — It’s the middle of winter.

The temperature Saturday is predicted to be in single digits.

It’s a perfect weekend for rowing.

Crew isn’t just about rowing on the bay, rivers and lakes in the spring and summer.

In many ways, rowing is now a year-round sport.

The US Rowing Atlantic City Indoor National Championships will be held Friday through Sunday at Atlantic City Convention Center.

The competition will be combined for the first time with the USRowing National Convention.

Some of the top rowers in the nation will be in town, as well as hundreds of amateurs. The weekend is sponsored by USRowing and the Atlantic City Indoor Rowing Association.

“Atlantic County has always been an incubator and hub for rowing,” said Lynne Kesselman of the Atlantic City Indoor Rowing Association. “Indoor rowing just seems to be a natural fit.”

This weekend’s championships are expected to draw between 750 and 1,000 competitors as well as more than 350 visitors to the convention, according to Brett Gorman, director of learning and development for US Rowing. Those numbers are more than comparable compared to past conventions held pre-pandemic in Boston and Philadelphia, she said.

Gorman said the Atlantic City Indoor Rowing Association approached USRowing about hosting the convention and national championships. Gorman said most USRowing members are from the East Coast.

"To get to as many people as possible is definitely one of the goals,” Gorman said. “This came from a lot of very, very passionate people that are either in Atlantic City or closely tied to Atlantic City. It just made a lot of sense. We saw this as an opportunity to explore a new partnership and look for new ways that we could grow.”

This weekend events will only enhance Atlantic County’s reputation as one of the nation’s premier crew communities. The ocean and back bays around Absecon Island and Ocean City help turn crew into a way of life for many local rowers and their families.

Inland, many schools practice on Lake Lenape in Mays Landing.

Local rowing grew out of Absecon Island’s lifeguard culture in the 1950s. The late John “Doc” Holland, a Margate resident and physician, founded the Viking Rowing Club in Ventnor.

Somehow Holland knew Thomas Curran, who rowed for the U.S. in the 1936 Olympics in Berlin. Curran, nicknamed “The Bear,” moved to Northfield and introduced crew to the area.

The sport eventually evolved to include indoor rowing, which is done on ergometer rowing machines. Members of the Stockton University crew team helped set up the ergometer machines in the Atlantic City Convention Center on Wednesday morning. More than 190 events will take place in categories ranging from teens to masters.

Competitors also will have the opportunity to compete in a triathlon with the erg, bike erg and ski erg, compete in 500-meter sprints, watts tests and more.

The Indoor National Championships are being held in-person for the first time since 2020, shortly before the pandemic began.

“I think we have a superior location for this kind of event,” Kesselman said. “We’ve got incredibly knowledgeable rowing people. We also have this incredible facility where we can host so many people and do so many different things. (Atlantic City) is incredibly talented at hosting these type of events.”

Indoor rowing has a long history. The famous CRASH-B Sprints in Boston began in 1980. The nationally-renowned Erg Sprints will be held in Alexandria, Virginia, this weekend.

Indoor rowing has helped grow the sport. It helps athletes train for the season and for high school rowers it’s a way to attract the attention of college recruiters with impressive erg scores.

Gorman noted that rowing machines these days are a health club staple and part of cross-training.

“Not everybody has a boat club in their backyard,” Gorman said. “But everybody can pretty much find a rowing machine. We’d be remiss as an organization if we didn’t see that as an excellent entry point whether it’s people who it’s just part of their fitness routine and they don’t maybe necessarily identify as rowers , but we’d love to get them to the point where they see themselves as indoor rowers.”

One of the biggest advantages of this weekend for local rowers is that it will give them an opportunity to attract the attention of college coaches. The results will be shared around the country websites reviewed by college coaches.

Holy Spirit girls crew Joe Welsh said a few of the Spartans will participate.

“This is something that’s observed and put on record,” Welsh said. “It’s sort of like the (NFL) Combine. That’s what it’s all about, trying to get recognition and earning yourself scholarship money.”