Last week, South Jersey figure skater Isabeau Levito, 15, won the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

This week, she is competing at another major competition, the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships.

But on Sunday, the 2022 World Junior champion managed to sneak in another win, when the International Skating Union named her the best newcomer of 2023.

Levito, who lives in Mount Holly and trains in Mount Laurel, both in Burlington County, won silver medals in both of her Grand Prix events this year, as well as in the Grand Prix Final, which is one of the most important international events in figure skating.

Three singles skaters and two pairs teams were presented as candidates for best newcomer on Dec. 15. The public was able to vote for 15 days and then three skaters were selected as nominees: Niina Petrokina, from Estonia; Rinka Watanabe, from Japan; and Levito.

An international panel made the final decision: Canadian Olympic and World pairs champion Eric Radford; Finnish World medalist Kiira Korpi; two-time World champion Miki Ando, from Japan; French World medalist Surya Bonaly; British Olympic ice dance champion Christopher Dean; and World champion Todd Eldridge, from the United States.

Former World medalist, Olympian, and commentator, Johnny Weir (who is from Coatesville), presented the awards from the Art on Ice show in Zurich.

Levito sent in an acceptance video, after a bad Internet connection prevented her from accepting it in real time.

Levito was also a candidate, although not a nominee, for best costume, an award won by U.S. ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates.

Other winners included Olympic champion Nathan Chen, for most valuable skater. U.S. men's champion Ilia Malinin won a special achievement award for being the first skater to land a quadruple axel in competition. Olympic champion Katerina Witt won the lifetime achievement award.