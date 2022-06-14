South Jersey women establishing children's choir hoping kids can 'embrace something positive'

Three South Jersey women want to create an area children's choir of elementary and high school aged girls and boys that would benefit both the participants and the spectators.

Henrietta W. Shelton, Beverly Vaughn and Claire Collins are among the people behind the effort to establish the Children's Choir of Southern New Jersey.

"I have seen how music changes a child, how it can become a respite for a child," Collins said. Collins is the director of performance arts and music department chairperson at Holy Spirit High School in Absecon.

The choir will be open to those between the ages of 8 and 18. Auditions will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. June 16 and 1 to 5 p.m. June 18 in the Fannie Lou Hamer Event Room at the John F. Scarpa Academic Center, Atlantic City Campus, Stockton University.

There is no cost to parents or children to be in the choir, Shelton said.

Since coming to this community more than 35 years ago, Vaughn has had the dream of creating a children's choir. Vaughn, who is a professor of music and vocal / choral program coordinator at Stockton, said a boys choir did exist once in Atlantic City, and she wants to bring the idea back and then some.

"The growth in children is beyond just singing. The discipline and camaraderie can help with school," Vaughn said. "Now especially, it's an important time for children to embrace something positive."

Word about the auditions for the children's choir will be spread through the schools, churches, boys and girls clubs and social media, Shelton said. She is the president of the Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation, Inc.

The Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation offers free music lessons for Atlantic City youth in voice and instrumental music, runs a three-week summer jazz camp for the resort's students and a free summer concert series in the city's Kennedy Plaza with nationwide jazz greats.

Auditions are scheduled for one weeknight and a Saturday afternoon to give parents a choice as to when to bring in their children, Shelton said.

Collins had the experience of working with a children's choir at Blessed Sacrament Church in Margate. There is a pure tone, beauty and innocence to a young child's voice between the ages of 8 to 11, she said, but this choir also will have the power of harmony that high school-age student voices can contribute.

The total number of choir spots that will be filled through the auditions was not revealed in the information released about this project. The performance or select choir could range anywhere from as small as between 8 to 10 members to as large as 20 members.

"You want a number that gives a full, balanced sound," Vaughn said.

The formation of the Children's Choir of Southern New Jersey will be a team effort that will also include Robert Manning, formerly of the Manning Institute of Music in Atlantic City, and Dianna Hughes, who is retired from Pleasantville High School, along with Collins, Vaughn and Shelton.

"We know the sound we want to go for," Collins said. "We want to incorporate more jazz into the repertoire along with the traditional repertoire."

Making every child feel his or her worth will be a part of the process of creating the children's choir, Collins said. The idea is to also establish a training choir for children, who want and long to join the performance choir, but might not be ready for it yet, she said.

The children, who make it through the audition process, will be invited to a boot camp from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 25.

"The boot camp will be to let the kids know each other," Collins said. "Rehearsals will start in the summer."

Collins began putting out little feelers about the idea of a children's choir. She has only received positive feedback from her private students and the adults in the Blessed Sacrament Choir.

Once the choir is underway, Shelton can see it performing at Stockton, at area high schools and possibly the Atlantic City Boardwalk, she said.

Stockton and South Jersey Cultural & Heritage Affairs, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, are sponsoring the choir's formation. South Jersey Cultural & Heritage Affairs will reimburse the choir's music directors for their time, Shelton said.

"Music has incredible healing power in it," Collins said. "With music, you are using both sides of the brain to achieve success."