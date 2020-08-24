Monday afternoon, South Jersey was placed in an enhanced risk for severe weather, a level three of five risk.

SPC Risk

The severe weather risk level by the Storm Prediction Center for Tuesday. 

This was the first time in 2020 that the region was placed in an enhanced risk the day before the forecasted severe weather potential. Severe weather outlooks are issued up to three days in advance with specific threat levels, though it does extend to eight days without the levels. 

