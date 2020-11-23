South Jersey to get more COVID-19 testing locations starting this week

Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday urged residents to plan for small gatherings this Thanksgiving as cases of COVID-19 continue to climb, as do hospitalizations and fatalities.

“This Thanksgiving, we hope that you and your loved ones have made plans to remain safe this year so we can look forward to bigger celebrations next year,” Murphy said during a briefing with other state officials. “ ... Over 16,500 individuals who were alive last Thanksgiving are no longer with us.”

Murphy also highlighted several testing sites for the new coronavirus in South Jersey.

Testing will be available from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Stockton University Residential Complex, 3701 Boardwalk, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at St. Michael’s Church, 10 N. Mississippi Avenue.

Also, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, then from Nov. 30 to Dec. 5 and finally from Dec. 7 to Dec. 12, testing will be available at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

In addition, testing at Stockton’s Galloway campus is scheduled for noon to 7 p.m. Dec. 5 and Dec. 6 at the Townsend Residential Life Center and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 7 and Dec. 9 at Lakeside Towne Hall.