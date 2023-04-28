AC names street for Kesselman: Atlantic City renamed the portion of South Albany Avenue between the Boardwalk and Pacific Avenue as Dr. Harvey Kesselman Way on Thursday, in recognition of the soon-to-be-retired president's services to the university, as well as the community.

“Atlantic City holds a very special place in my heart,” Kesselman said, recalling his parents saving for summer trips to the city as a child. “Sixty years later, they would be so proud. This street dedication is not only a personal honor but also a reflection of the strong partnership between Stockton and this great city."

Kesselman has been Stockton president since 2015 and has been involved with the university since it was located at the Mayflower Hotel in 1971. He will retire as president June 30.

3 teens, 3 adults charged in fight: A fight at Atlantic City High School involving a group of students and a teacher led to an altercation between the teenagers’ guardians at police headquarters Wednesday, authorities said.

Monique Spellman, 42, Tanika Joyce, 45, and Brandi Braxton, 31, all of whom are city residents, were each charged with disorderly conduct after being involved in a fight at the Public Safety Building, police said in a news release.

Separately, three girls, 14, 15 and 16, were each charged with aggravated assault from a fight at the high school earlier that day, police said.

Man pleads guilty in casino stabbing: A Philadelphia man pleaded guilty earlier this week to aggravated manslaughter in the death of his former girlfriend in an Atlantic City casino hotel room nearly two years ago, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

Frankie E. Lane, 61, is expected to spend 20 years in prison as part of the plea deal made Tuesday, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

Lane was charged in the stabbing death of Sharon Whaley, 57, also of Philadelphia, in a room at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

Jail officer indicted in sex abuse case: A grand jury has indicted a Cape May County jail officer accused of sexually assaulting a young girl multiple times between 2020 and 2023, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

Jonathan Perez, 33, of Woodbine, has been in custody since February. He is charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

He is being held at the Atlantic County jail.

The encounters allegedly took place between 2020 and Feb. 3, 2023.

