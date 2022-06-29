South Jersey South Shore Baseball League standings, schedule

LOCAL
South Jersey South Shore Baseball League
S.J. Surf;11-1
Buena;9-3
Ocean City;7-5
Northfield;7-5
Absecon;7-5
EHT;6-6
Hammonton;4-6
Ventnor;5-7
Galloway;3-6
Egg Harbor City;2-8
All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Tuesday's games
Ocean City at Somers Point
Galloway at Hammonton
Egg Harbor City at Absecon
Wednesday
S.J. Surf at Hammonton
Ocean City at Ventnor
Somers Point at Egg Harbor Twp.
Buena at Northfield
Galloway at Egg Harbor City
Thursday
Somers Point at Egg Harbor City
Absecon at Northfield