 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Press of Atlantic City is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Ocean Casino Resort
agate

South Jersey South Shore Baseball League standings, schedule

  • 0

LOCAL 

South Jersey South Shore Baseball League

S.J. Surf;11-1

Buena;9-3

Ocean City;7-5

Northfield;7-5

Absecon;7-5

EHT;6-6

Hammonton;4-6

Ventnor;5-7

Galloway;3-6

Egg Harbor City;2-8

All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Tuesday's games

Ocean City at Somers Point

Galloway at Hammonton

Egg Harbor City at Absecon

Wednesday

S.J. Surf at Hammonton

People are also reading…

Ocean City at Ventnor

Somers Point at Egg Harbor Twp.

Buena at Northfield

Galloway at Egg Harbor City

Thursday

Somers Point at Egg Harbor City

Absecon at Northfield

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News