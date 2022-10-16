 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
South Jersey Reliance Medical group founder speaks to U.S. Congress about value-based healthcare

Dr. Jon M. Regis, founder of Reliance Medical group in South Jersey, took part in a briefing to the U.S. Congress on the topic of value-based healthcare Sept. 29 on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Regis spoke on the importance of programs that incentivize physicians for implementing a value-based healthcare model, especially in urban and underserved communities such as Atlantic City and Newark, as well as in migrant populations in more rural areas such as Hammonton.

Reliance was acquired by VillageMD, for which Regis now serves as business development executive.

Dr. Mark McClellan, former U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services administrator, Food & Drug Administration commissioner and the founding director of the Duke-Margolis Center for Health Policy at Duke University, moderated the discussion.

— Press staff reports

