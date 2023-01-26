South Jersey rattled with loud tremors for second time in January Thursday

People from across the state said they felt and heard rumbles taking place just after 11 a.m. Thursday.

A Facebook post asking about the rumbling generated a number of responses from across southeastern New Jersey and beyond.

"I heard a couple of low booms, around 11:13 and 11:15 with maybe a quick half-second rattling with each one," said Jake on Twitter, from the Smithville section of Galloway Township.

The United States Geological Survey did not report any earthquakes anywhere along the East Coast.

"Heard a low rumble and the house shook at 11:12... Lasted 5-10 seconds," said Harry Webster, Jr, of Estell Manor.

On Jan. 13, a supersonic military airplane flying a few miles off the coast Friday afternoon was the cause of loud tremors across much of South Jersey and the Jersey Shore.

Cause of loud NJ tremors Friday afternoon found; weather played a role A supersonic military airplane flying a few miles off the coast Friday afternoon was the cau…

The supersonic flight departed from the Naval Air Station Patuxnet River in southern Maryland.

From there, it went east to the Atlantic Ocean and flew up a “test track” located a few miles offshore from the Delmarva Peninsula to South Jersey.

The 177th Air National Guard Fighter Wing located at Atlantic City International Airport was looking into the matter. A call was placed to the Naval Air Station.

Weather conditions were favorable Thursday morning for sonic booms to be heard miles away, as not all supersonic flights can be sensed on the ground. It requires an atmospheric inversion, or rise in temperatures as you go higher in the sky.

The inversion effectively puts a lid on the atmosphere. Sound that hits the inversion layer then get deflected to the surface, adding additional noise to the ground that can then spread far away from the aircraft.

At 11 a.m. Thursday, computer model guidance showed an inversion along the Jersey Shore roughly four to six thousand miles high.