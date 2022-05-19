South Jersey Quilts of Valor ceremony

South Jersey Quilts of Valor awarded Conrad M. Benz, Jr. of Bridgeton an honorary 300,000th Quilt of Valor on May 6 at its monthly workshop at the Dennis Township Senior Center.

His wife of 67 years, Ann, their niece, Nan LaCorte, and their son, Mark, shared in Conrad’s award. Mark spoke of his father’s time in the service and the years that followed during the ceremony.

Benz enlisted in the New Jersey National Guard at the age of 18, but two years later he was drafted into the United States Army. He spent eight weeks of basic training in Aberdeen, Maryland, and was shipped to the Far East. Arriving in Incheon, Korea, he was assigned to the 17th Field Artillery Battalion Air Section in Uijeongbu, Korea, close to the front lines near the 38th parallel, where he was a mechanic for fixed wing aircraft. His responsibility was to be sure the mechanical soundness of the L-19 “Bird Dog” airplanes were safe for the pilots before and after their reconnaissance missions.

We thank him for his service and sacrifice to our country.

This honorary quilt award celebrated a special Quilts of Valor milestone, the total number of quilts made and awarded by Quilts of Valor Foundation groups and members to veterans touched by war. Members across the U.S. have made over 300,000 quilts total since 2018 when QOVF began tracking the number of Quilts of Valor created. More information about QOVF can be found at qovf.org.

South Jersey Quilts of Valor invites any interested volunteers that would like to help make quilts, coordinate award ceremonies,or donate to the group to contact Ruth Ann Bosworth via email at r_a_b_27@hotmail.com.