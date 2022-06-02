South Jersey public school group championships

3:30 p.m. Friday and 9:30 a.m. Saturday
Groups II and II at Delsea Regional
Groups IV and IV at Buena Regional
Southern Regional is the defending South Jersey Group IV team champion. The following Press-area athletes are defending champions in the following groups in the following events:
Boys Group II: Anthony Gentile, Lower Cape May (200 dash).
Boys Group III: Edward Jamison, Bridgeton (400 dash).
Boys Group IV: Fabian Gonzalez, Southern Regional (discus and shot put).
Girls Group II: Keira Phillips, Middle Township, (400 hurdles).
Girls Group IV: Leah Ellis, Millville (long jump and high jump); Leah Howard, Millville (javelin); Tey’ana Ames, ACIT (shot put);
