South Jersey public school group championships

3:30 p.m. Friday and 9:30 a.m. Saturday

Groups II and II at Delsea Regional

Groups IV and IV at Buena Regional

Southern Regional is the defending South Jersey Group IV team champion. The following Press-area athletes are defending champions in the following groups in the following events:

Boys Group II: Anthony Gentile, Lower Cape May (200 dash).

Boys Group III: Edward Jamison, Bridgeton (400 dash).

Boys Group IV: Fabian Gonzalez, Southern Regional (discus and shot put).

Girls Group II: Keira Phillips, Middle Township, (400 hurdles).

Girls Group IV: Leah Ellis, Millville (long jump and high jump); Leah Howard, Millville (javelin); Tey’ana Ames, ACIT (shot put);

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
