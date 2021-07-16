 Skip to main content
SOUTH JERSEY NOW: Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 509,000 vaccinations
SOUTH JERSEY NOW: Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 509,000 vaccinations

Atlantic City Megasite

AtlantiCare says appointments remain available at the AC megasite. It also announced some lismited doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, in addition to Pfizer.

 Edward Lea / Staff photographer

According to state records, 509,164 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Thursday morning.

Around the state, 10,546,748 of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 10,190,399 doses, and 356,349 doses have been administered out of state. Additionally, 4,988,085 residents have been fully vaccinated in state and 153,571 have been fully vaccinated out of state for a total of 5,141,656.

In Atlantic County, 277,117 doses have been administered; 105,112 have been administered in Cape May and 126,935 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.

