St. Joe (20-6) beat Gloucester Catholic 3-2 in last year’s final. The Wildcats have won three consecutive South Jersey Non-Public V titles. Both teams feature standout pitchers. Ava Fisher of St. Joe has struck out 239 batters in 144 innings. She’s also hit 10 home runs and knocked in 32 runs. Adrianna Green of Gloucester Catholic (14-6) has struck out 142 batters in 66 innings.