 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

South Jersey Non-Public B girls semifinal

  • 0

Gloucester Catholic (18-6) at Wildwood Catholic (22-5)

6 p.m.

Third-seeded Gloucester Catholic relies on senior Angelina Barrera. Sophomore guard Kaci MiKulski has made 60 3-pointers and averages 13.4 points for Wildwood Catholic.

The winner advances to the South Jersey final 5 p.m. Wednesday at Long Branch against the winner of Monday’s semifinal between top-seeded Rutgers Prep and No. 5 seed St. Rose.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News