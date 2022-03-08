South Jersey Non-Public B championship

Wildwood Catholic (23-5) vs. Rutgers Prep (25-2)

5 p.m. at Long Branch

Wildwood Catholic has won 12 of its last 13 games with the lone defeat coming to Mainland Regional in the Cape-Atlantic League final. Sophomore guard Kaci Mikulksi has made 61 3-pointers and averages 13.5 points. Junior forward Carly Murphy has made 34 3-pointers. Sophomore center Ava Vodges averages 6.1 rebounds.

Rutgers Prep is one of the state’s top teams. Rutgers’ only New Jersey loss is to St. John Vianney, who is favored to win the Tournament of Champions. Sophomore guard Mikayla Blakes averages 18.6 points for Rutgers. Junior forward Katie Leden averages 15 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.6 steals.

The Wildwood Catholic/Rutgers Prep winner advances to Saturday’s state final at RWJBarnabas Health Arena in Toms River against the winner of Wednesday’s North Jersey title game between Saddle River Day and Morris Catholic.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.