South Jersey Non-Public B boys semifinals

6 p.m.
Holy Spirit (16-8) at Trenton Catholic (20-4)
Ranney (20-5) vs. St. Joseph (19-7) at Buena Regional
The winner of these semifinals will play for the South Jersey title 5 p.m. Wednesday at Lenape.
Holy Spirit relies on the backcourt of Jahmir Smith and Jamil Wilkins, both of whom average 12.5 points. Junior forward Ky Gilliam averages 9.5 points and is a standout defender. Trenton Catholic has won 11 straight. Sophomore guard Michael Jones averages 22.4 and has made 54 3-pointers foir the Iron Mikes.
In the matchup between St. Joe and Ranney, senior guard Ja’son Prevard averages 16.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists for St. Joe. Junior guard Arnaldo Rodriguez averages 13.9 points for the Wildcats. Junior forward Isaac Hester sparks Ranney.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com