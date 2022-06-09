South Jersey Non-Public A championship

4 p.m. Friday

Christian Brothers Academy (6) at St. Augustine Prep (1)

St. Augustine (26-1) seeks its sixth straight South Jersey title. The Hermits are strong up the middle with shortstop Ryan Weingartner (.461 batting average, seven home runs, 29 RBIs) and second baseman Ryan Taylor (.427 average, six home runs, 33 RBIs). Senior catcher Austin Sofran is batting .381 and senior outfielder Kyle Neri has 28 RBIs. St. Augustine has pitching depth with Marco Levari (2.10 ERA) and Andrew Gaines (1.42 ERA).

CBA (18-9) has won five straight. Junior infielder Hunter DelGuercio is batting .456 with 30 RBIs for the Colts. Zaine Toneske is hitting .431 with 17 RBIs for CBA. Colin Reilly (1.54 ERA) leads CBA on the mound.

The winner advances to the state final Wednesday at Bob DeMeo Memorial Field at Veterans Park in Hamilton (Mercer County) against the winner of Friday’s North Jersey title game between Don Bosco Prep (22-5) and Seton Hall Prep (21-6).

