082020_nws_trees 532

In the wake of Isaias, local residents have noticed the leaves on their trees have turned brown or fallen off. Some have seen half of the tree browning/without leaves, while the other half is still green. The immense amounts of salt air caused by the storm is the culprit. Wednesday, Aug.19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer/Press of Atlantic City

Why some South Jersey trees turned autumn brown in the wake of Isaias: "All of my leaves, hanging plants and landscaping looked beautiful the day before the storm," said Jamie Girgenti, of the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township. "The east-facing side of everything turned brown before the storm was even over."

Want to be a pool worker or a poll worker for November election? Both are needed: Every county will be dealing with the same need for more workers, Atlantic County Board of Elections Chair Lynn Caterson said, and will be competing against the U.S. Census, which is also hiring.

Van Drew to speak at Republican National Convention: "Whether you are a Republican or a Democrat, I’m tired of South Jersey being shortchanged," Van Drew said. "I want people to know where we are, who we are and what we’re about."

Vineland Mayor Anthony Fanucci announces bid for re-election: During his time as mayor, Fanucci said, officials have engaged with the community, developed regional partnerships and instituted a multiyear budgeting process, allowing them to rebuild a surplus and address long-delayed road projects and other infrastructure improvements.

Prep grad Hood named to the second team Coastal Plains League all-star team: After his sophomore season at the University of Pennsylvania was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Josh Hood searched for an opportunity to play baseball this summer.

Josh Hood

St. Augustine Prep graduate Josh Hood has been playing shortstop for the Macon Bacon of the Coastal Plains League in Georgia. Hood, the 2018 Press Baseball Player of the Year, was the 2019 Ivy League Rookie of the Year for Penn.

Contact: 609-272-7286

LCarroll@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_LC

Tags

Load comments