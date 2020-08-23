Why some South Jersey trees turned autumn brown in the wake of Isaias: "All of my leaves, hanging plants and landscaping looked beautiful the day before the storm," said Jamie Girgenti, of the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township. "The east-facing side of everything turned brown before the storm was even over."
Want to be a pool worker or a poll worker for November election? Both are needed: Every county will be dealing with the same need for more workers, Atlantic County Board of Elections Chair Lynn Caterson said, and will be competing against the U.S. Census, which is also hiring.
Van Drew to speak at Republican National Convention: "Whether you are a Republican or a Democrat, I’m tired of South Jersey being shortchanged," Van Drew said. "I want people to know where we are, who we are and what we’re about."
Vineland Mayor Anthony Fanucci announces bid for re-election: During his time as mayor, Fanucci said, officials have engaged with the community, developed regional partnerships and instituted a multiyear budgeting process, allowing them to rebuild a surplus and address long-delayed road projects and other infrastructure improvements.
Prep grad Hood named to the second team Coastal Plains League all-star team: After his sophomore season at the University of Pennsylvania was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Josh Hood searched for an opportunity to play baseball this summer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.