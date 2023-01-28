 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
South Jersey Jazz Society offers scholarship to area students

South Jersey students can now apply for the South Jersey Jazz Society’s annual Bob Simon Scholarship award.

The scholarship is named in honor of Simon, a longtime supporter of the arts in South Jersey.

Junior high, high school and college-age jazz students in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean counties can apply for the opportunity to work one-on-one with a professional jazz instructor through the scholarship.

The application includes a short statement as to why the applicant deserves the scholarship, an MP3 or CD sample of his or her work, along with a letter of recommendation from a jazz educator.

Applications should be sent to the South Jersey Jazz Society, PO Box 329, Somers Point, NJ 08244. A committee of professional musicians/educators will oversee the selection process.

For applications, call 609-289-0326 or visit southjerseyjazz.org.

