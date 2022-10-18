 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

South Jersey Jazz Society offering free tickets to festival

  • 0

The South Jersey Jazz Society announced that this year’s Jazz@thePoint Festival will be a Celebration of Life and Legacy for jazz guitarist Pat Martino. The event will take place in various venues in Somers Point from Nov. 3 to 6, with more than 30 jazz artists performing over the four-day event.

Admission is free; however, those wanting to attend the performances at the Gateway Playhouse on Thursday, Friday, or Saturday will need to reserve their free ticket through Gateway’s website at GatewayByTheBay.org. Those reserving tickets must be on site by 6:30 p.m. to guarantee a seat.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News