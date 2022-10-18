South Jersey Jazz Society offering free tickets to festival

The South Jersey Jazz Society announced that this year’s Jazz@thePoint Festival will be a Celebration of Life and Legacy for jazz guitarist Pat Martino. The event will take place in various venues in Somers Point from Nov. 3 to 6, with more than 30 jazz artists performing over the four-day event.
Admission is free; however, those wanting to attend the performances at the Gateway Playhouse on Thursday, Friday, or Saturday will need to reserve their free ticket through Gateway’s website at GatewayByTheBay.org. Those reserving tickets must be on site by 6:30 p.m. to guarantee a seat.