The Storm Prediction Center, a government agency based in Norman, Oklahoma, has place all of South Jersey in a "slight", level 2 of 5 risk of severe weather. The slightly risk extends all throughout the state as well.
However, a level 2 risk does not guarantee severe weather, according to the SPC. Rather, the SPC classified this "slight" risk as "scattered severe storms are possible".
For reasons explains a little further down, storms may fizzle out by the time they reached here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.