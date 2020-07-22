The Storm Prediction Center, a government agency based in Norman, Oklahoma, has place all of South Jersey in a "slight", level 2 of 5 risk of severe weather. The slightly risk extends all throughout the state as well. 

Level 2 of 5 Risk

Everywhere shaded in yellow is in a slight, level 2 of 5 risk, Wednesday. 

However, a level 2 risk does not guarantee severe weather, according to the SPC. Rather, the SPC classified this "slight" risk as "scattered severe storms are possible".

Understanding Severe Thunderstorm Risk Categories

Thunderstorm risk categories range from Marginal, the lowest level, to High, the most concerning level. Severe storms in your neighborhood are still not likely until you reach a moderate, the fourth highest level. 

For reasons explains a little further down, storms may fizzle out by the time they reached here.

Tags

Load comments