South Jersey hammer thrower spends the pandemic perfecting his skills for the NCAA nationals

"I am used to training in very un-ideal situations," said Misko, who earlier in the winter would finish training sessions after sundown. "Sometimes it's so cold I can barely feel my hands."

But Misko pushes through. In 2017, a back injury ("I was overtraining," he said) could have derailed his college career. He was in his second year at what is now Rowan College of South Jersey, and a medical professional examining him said he had no future as a hammer thrower.

"He told me I wasn't big enough," said Misko. "I told myself then that I'll write him a letter when I get back from winning the nationals and say, 'I told you so.'

"There are definitely situations where you shouldn't throw, like when there's lightning," Misko added. "But if it's cold or windy or raining, you just suffer through it. You've got to throw the implement."

At about 5-foot-9 and weighing about 235, Misko is relatively small for a hammer thrower. But there's more to throwing than size.

"It's about energy," Chrzanowski said. "It's about positioning and setting yourself up to create energy in your throw. Anyone can [rotate] and let go of the hammer. But to put it into orbit, as they say, takes a tremendous amount of skill.