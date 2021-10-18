South Jersey Group IV

1 Millville
2 Long Branch
3 Winslow Township
4 Shawnee
5 Ocean City
6 Central
7 Colts Neck
8 Lacey
9 Mainland
10 Pennsauken
11 Timber Creek
12 Freehold Boro
13 Red Bank
14 Clearview
15 Brick Township
16 Moorestown
17 Hightstown
18 Neptune
19 Toms River South
20 Hammonton
21 Highland Regional
22 Bridgeton
23 Northern Burlington
24 Hamilton
25 Toms River East
26 Jackson
27 Brick Memorial
28 Steinert
29 Cherry Hill West
30 Lakewood
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
