Toms River South (8) at Millville (1), 6 p.m. Friday
Millville (7-1) is ranked N0. 5 in The Elite 11. The Thunderbolts average 42.9 points per game. Senior quarterback Nate Robbins has thrown for 1,746 yards with 18 TDs and just four interceptions. LeQuint Allen, a Syracuse University recruit, has rushed for 1,158 yards. Toms River South (3-6) ended a three-game losing streak with a 12-9 win over Red Bank last week.
Game of the Week
What: South Jersey Group IV quarterfinal
Who: Mainland Regional (4-5) at Ocean City (9-0)
When/where: 6 p.m. Friday at Ocean City
Did you know: Ocean City is the No. 2 seed, while Mainland is seeded seventh. This is the fifth time these rivals have met in the past two years. Ocean City has won three of the four previous contests, including a 34-6 win over Mainland on Sept. 17. Mainland leads the series 28-21.
Key players:
Mainland Regional: Ja’Briel Mace, RB, 844 rushing yards, nine TDs; Brandon Dearborn, QB, 17 of 34 for 135 yards; JJ Sinclair, LB, 90 tackles, 16 for losses; Noah Torres, LB, 5.5 sacks; Joe Sheeran, D< two interceptions, four passes deflected/
Ocean City: Riley Gunnels, QB, 1,025 passing yards, 14 TD [passes; Sean Mazzitelli, RB/LB, 742 rushing yards; Mike Gray, TE/DE, six TD catches; Jake Hoag, WR, 13 catches for 381 yards; Taylor Eget, LB; Charley Cossaboone, DB.
