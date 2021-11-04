South Jersey Group IV

Millville (7-1) is ranked N0. 5 in The Elite 11. The Thunderbolts average 42.9 points per game. Senior quarterback Nate Robbins has thrown for 1,746 yards with 18 TDs and just four interceptions. LeQuint Allen, a Syracuse University recruit, has rushed for 1,158 yards. Toms River South (3-6) ended a three-game losing streak with a 12-9 win over Red Bank last week.

Did you know: Ocean City is the No. 2 seed, while Mainland is seeded seventh. This is the fifth time these rivals have met in the past two years. Ocean City has won three of the four previous contests, including a 34-6 win over Mainland on Sept. 17. Mainland leads the series 28-21.