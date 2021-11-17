South Jersey Group IV final

Who: Ocean City (11-0) vs. Millville (9-1)

When/where: 6 p.m. Friday at Wheaton Field in Millville

What’s next: Winner advances to the regional championship on Dec. 4/5 against the winner of Saturday’s Central Jersey Group IV championship game between Shawnee (7-3) and Winslow Township (8-2).

Playoff history: Millville has won two sectional titles with the last one coming in 2016 when it won the South Jersey Group V championship. Ocean City is seeking its first sectional title since it won the South Jersey Group III championship in 1999. The Red Raiders have won four sectional crowns.

Millville update: The Thunderbolts rely on potent offense that averages 45.3 points per game. Senior quarterback Nate Robbins has thrown for 2,102 yards and 23 TDs. Syracuse-recruit LeQuint Allen has rushed for 1,441 yards and 18 TDs. Freshman wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks has caught eight TD passes and averages 31.5 yards per catch. Senior linebacker Calem Bowman returned a fumble for a TD in a 58-0 first-round win over Toms River South. Ti-yon Cephas caught three passes for 100 yards and two TDs in last week’s 50-15 semifinal win over Pennsauken.

Ocean City update: Defensive back Charley Cossaboone and linebacker Taylor Eget lead a Red Raiders that allows 4.7 points per game. On offense, Ocean City relies on the running of Sean Mazzitelli (950 rushing yards) and Jacob Wilson (705 rushing yards). Junior quarterback Riley Gunnels compliments the running game with 15 TD passes. Senior tight end/defensive end Mike Gray has six TD catches.

