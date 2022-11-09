 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

South Jersey Group IV championship

  • 0

Who: (2) Millville vs. (1) Hammonton

When/where: 6 p.m. Friday

What’s next: The winner advances to the state semifinal next weekend at Cherokee High School against the winner of Friday’s Central Jersey title game between Mainland Regional and Middletown South.

Inside the game: Millville (8-2) is ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11. Hammonton (9-2) is ranked No. 7. Millville beat Hammonton 50-0 last season.

This game will be a contrast in styles. Millville has one of South Jersey’s best passing games and has scored at least 31 points in each of its last four games. Junior quarterback Jacob Zamot has thrown for 2,319 yards and 22 touchdowns. Sophomore wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks (42 catches for 746 yards) and Ta’Ron Haile (35 catches for 599 yards) are both Division I college prospects.

People are also reading…

Meanwhile, Hammonton relies on the run with sophomore running back Kenny Smith, who has rushed for 1,450 yards and 19 TDs.

Senior defensive end Kye Pressley leads the Hammonton defense with 15 sacks. Senior linebacker Andrew Whener has made 91 tackles.

Senior linebacker Solomon Massey Kent has made 51 tackles for Millville. Brooks and Haile are also standout defensive backs with two interceptions each.

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead at his home in Southern California. He was 34. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death Saturday. They did not provide any immediate further comment. A sheriff's official says deputies responding to reports of a medical emergency found a person deceased at the home in Lancaster. Aaron Carter, the younger brother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, performed as an opening act for Britney Spears as well as his brother’s boy band, and appeared on the family’s reality series, “House of Carters.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News