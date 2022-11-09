South Jersey Group IV championship

Who: (2) Millville vs. (1) Hammonton
When/where: 6 p.m. Friday
What’s next: The winner advances to the state semifinal next weekend at Cherokee High School against the winner of Friday’s Central Jersey title game between Mainland Regional and Middletown South.
Inside the game: Millville (8-2) is ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11. Hammonton (9-2) is ranked No. 7. Millville beat Hammonton 50-0 last season.
This game will be a contrast in styles. Millville has one of South Jersey’s best passing games and has scored at least 31 points in each of its last four games. Junior quarterback Jacob Zamot has thrown for 2,319 yards and 22 touchdowns. Sophomore wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks (42 catches for 746 yards) and Ta’Ron Haile (35 catches for 599 yards) are both Division I college prospects.
Meanwhile, Hammonton relies on the run with sophomore running back Kenny Smith, who has rushed for 1,450 yards and 19 TDs.
Senior defensive end Kye Pressley leads the Hammonton defense with 15 sacks. Senior linebacker Andrew Whener has made 91 tackles.
Senior linebacker Solomon Massey Kent has made 51 tackles for Millville. Brooks and Haile are also standout defensive backs with two interceptions each.