 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
South Jersey Group III
0 comments

South Jersey Group III

Absegami (8) at Cedar Creek (1), 2 p.m. Saturday

These schools are both members of the Greater Egg Harbor District. Cedar Creek (9-0) leads the series 6-0, including a 55-0 win on Sept. 17. Cedar Creek is ranked No. 4 in The Elite 11. J.C. Landicini has thrown for 2,158 yards. Senior linebacker CJ Resto has made 93 tackles. Absegami (3-6) relies on quarterback Ray Weed, who has thrown for 1,003 yards and run for 803 yards.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News