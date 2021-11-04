South Jersey Group III

These schools are both members of the Greater Egg Harbor District. Cedar Creek (9-0) leads the series 6-0, including a 55-0 win on Sept. 17. Cedar Creek is ranked No. 4 in The Elite 11. J.C. Landicini has thrown for 2,158 yards. Senior linebacker CJ Resto has made 93 tackles. Absegami (3-6) relies on quarterback Ray Weed, who has thrown for 1,003 yards and run for 803 yards.