South Jersey Group III championship

Timber Creek (21-5) at Mainland Regional (26-2)
5 p.m.
Top-seeded Mainland relies on the balanced scoring of starters Camryn Dirkes, Kaitlyn Boggs, twins sisters Ava and Bella Mazur and Kasey Bretones. The Mustangs are the Cape-Atlantic League champions and ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11.
Timber Creek is the Tri-County Conference champion and ranked No. 8 in Elite 11. The Chargers have won eight straight. Senior Amaya Burch averages 23 points. Freshman Nal’La Bennett has sank 52 3-pointers.
The winner advances to Wednesday’s state semifinal 5 p.m. Wednesday at Deptford against the winner of Monday’s Central Jersey title game between Ewing and Colonia.
