 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

South Jersey Group III championship

  • 0

Timber Creek (21-5) at Mainland Regional (26-2)

5 p.m.

Top-seeded Mainland relies on the balanced scoring of starters Camryn Dirkes, Kaitlyn Boggs, twins sisters Ava and Bella Mazur and Kasey Bretones. The Mustangs are the Cape-Atlantic League champions and ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11.

Timber Creek is the Tri-County Conference champion and ranked No. 8 in Elite 11. The Chargers have won eight straight. Senior Amaya Burch averages 23 points. Freshman Nal’La Bennett has sank 52 3-pointers.

The winner advances to Wednesday’s state semifinal 5 p.m. Wednesday at Deptford against the winner of Monday’s Central Jersey title game between Ewing and Colonia.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News