South Jersey Group III championship
Who: Delsea Regional (11-0) vs Cedar Creek (11-0)

When/where: Noon Saturday at Cedar Creek

What’s next: Winner advances to the regional title game against the winner of Friday’s Central Jersey title game between Woodrow Wilson (7-2) and Rumson-Fair Haven (9-1).

Playoff history: Delsea has won 14 sectional championships, the last one coming in 2017 when it won South Jersey Group III. Cedar Creek won the South Jersey Group II title in 2015 and the Central Jersey Group II championship in 2019.

Delsea update: The Crusaders advanced to the final when Wall forfeited in the semif9nals because of an alleged hazing incident at the school. Delsea traditionally favors the run and this season is no exception. The Crusaders have thrown just 28 passes but averages 386 rushing yards per game this season. Running backs Jaden Stewart (1,181 rushing yards) and Luke Maxwell (1,022 rushing yards) spark the offense.

Cedar Creek update: The Pirates score an average of 34 points per game and allow just 5.5 points per game. Senior linebacker C.J. Resto has made 121 tackles. Defensive back Elijah Smalls has four interceptions. On offense, Cincinnati recruit JoJo Bermudez has caught 66 passes for 1,273 yards and 11 TDs. Running back Ja’Quan Howard has rushed for 1,399 yards and 19 TDs. Senior quarterback JC Landicini has thrown for 2,567 yards and 26 TDs.

