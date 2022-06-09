South Jersey Group III championship

Ocean City (19-8) is the defending state Group III champion. Junior outfielder/pitcher Duke McCarron is batting .361 with five home runs and 32 RBIs. He also has a 1.58 ERA with 45 strikeouts in 44 ⅓ innings. Senior first baseman/pitcher Tom Finnegan has a 0.88 ERA and is batting .314. Freshman infielder Evan Taylor has hit four home runs. Junior Dante Edwardi leads the team with a .413 average.