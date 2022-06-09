 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
South Jersey Group III championship

4 p.m. Friday

Delsea Regional (3) at Ocean City (1)

Ocean City (19-8) is the defending state Group III champion. Junior outfielder/pitcher Duke McCarron is batting .361 with five home runs and 32 RBIs. He also has a 1.58 ERA with 45 strikeouts in 44 ⅓ innings. Senior first baseman/pitcher Tom Finnegan has a 0.88 ERA and is batting .314. Freshman infielder Evan Taylor has hit four home runs. Junior Dante Edwardi leads the team with a .413 average.

Delsea Regional (22-5) has won 14 straight. The Crusaders feature four impressive sophomores in Frankie Master (.418 average, 11 stolen bases), Zach Maxwell (.421 average, 22 RBIs) and catcher Mike McGinley (.333 average) and Max Van Auken (.365 average). Sophomore pitcher George Starr has a 2.14 ERA.

The winner hosts Monday’s state semifinal against the winner of Friday’s Central Jersey Group III title game between Colts Neck (17-7-1) and Middletown North (18-10).

