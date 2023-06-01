Mainland (12-13) is on an unexpected playoff run. The Mustangs have done it with pitching. Mainland has allowed just one earned run and nine hits in 21 playoff innings. Jake Cook, who has struck out eight in 7 ⅔ playoff innings is expected to start for Mainland. Delsea (20-6) is the defending champion. Mike McGinley sparks Delsea with a .494 batting average, three home runs and 27 RBIs. The winner advances to the state semifinal Monday at the home of the Central Jersey champion. Lawrence and Middletown North meet for the Central Jersey title Friday.