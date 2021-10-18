South Jersey Group II

1 Point Pleasant Boro
2 Willingboro
3 Hillside
4 Camden
5 Haddonfield
6 Delaware Valley
7 Bernards
8 Nottingham
9 Overbrook
10 New Providence
11 Raritan
12 Sterling
13 Middle Township
14 Monmouth
15 Bound Brook
16 Pleasantville
17 West Deptford
18 Roselle
19 Haddon Heights
20 Lower Cape May
21 Barnegat
22 Collingswood
23 Bordentown
24 Johnson
25 South River
26 Cinnaminson
27 Newark Central
28 Lindenwold
29 Metuchen
30 Spotswood
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
