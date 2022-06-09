South Jersey Group II championship

Cedar Creek (18-12) is playing in its first sectional title game in the program’s history. Senior second baseman John McColl is batting .505 with 36 runs scored and 27 RBIs. Standout pitcher Christian Coppola has also hit two home runs and knocked in 18 runs. Senior Kyle Jones is batting .358 with two RBIs. Senior pitcher Nate Kennedy, who has a 1.52 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 50 ⅔ innings should get the start.