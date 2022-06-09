South Jersey Group II championship

4 p.m. Friday
Haddon Heights (3) at Cedar Creek (1)
Cedar Creek (18-12) is playing in its first sectional title game in the program’s history. Senior second baseman John McColl is batting .505 with 36 runs scored and 27 RBIs. Standout pitcher Christian Coppola has also hit two home runs and knocked in 18 runs. Senior Kyle Jones is batting .358 with two RBIs. Senior pitcher Nate Kennedy, who has a 1.52 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 50 ⅔ innings should get the start.
Sophomore shortstop Jake Griess sparks Haddon Heights (20-7) with a .475 average and 43 runs scored. Senior catcher Caden Bodine is batting .518 with 40 RBIs. Sophomore infielder/pitcher Drew Harris has hit four home runs and has a 2.97 ERA.
The winner hosts Monday’s state semifinal against the winner of Friday’s Central Jersey title game between Wall Township (23-6) and Rumson-Fair Haven (21-4).
